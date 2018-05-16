PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the 4th quarter worth $16,457,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 226,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,333,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 52 week low of $166.99 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

