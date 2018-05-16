Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TowneBank (TOWN) Share Price

Headlines about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TowneBank earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.4445486209048 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.52%. equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

