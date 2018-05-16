Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First American (FAF) Share Price

Media stories about First American (NYSE:FAF) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First American earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.5245517046153 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. First American has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First American had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that First American will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. First American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,423,113.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,990.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

