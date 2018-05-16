Port Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock (BLK)

Port Capital LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 7,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.61, for a total transaction of $1,083,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock opened at $533.21 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $532.14 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.31. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.62.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

