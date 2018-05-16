Port Capital LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Port Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC owned 0.14% of NewMarket worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 71.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in NewMarket by 52.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other news, Treasurer Cameron D. Warner purchased 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $377.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,707.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,792.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewMarket opened at $363.68 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.74. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $360.23 and a one year high of $363.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.20 million. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.