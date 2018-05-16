Port Capital LLC Cuts Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)

Port Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises about 2.4% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of KAR Auction Services worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,472,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,188 shares of company stock worth $3,140,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services opened at $52.92 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

