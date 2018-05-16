Port Capital LLC Buys Shares of 164,985 Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Port Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,000. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.9% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $536,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou purchased 7,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

