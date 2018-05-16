Porsche (PAH3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Porsche (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €68.00 ($80.95) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAH3. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($92.86) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($120.24) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($90.48) price objective on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($97.62) price objective on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.10 ($96.55).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €68.58 ($81.64) on Wednesday. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of €47.28 ($56.29) and a fifty-two week high of €80.14 ($95.40).

About Porsche

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

