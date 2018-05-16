Porsche (PAH3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Porsche (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €68.00 ($80.95) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAH3. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($92.86) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($120.24) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($90.48) price objective on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($97.62) price objective on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.10 ($96.55).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €68.58 ($81.64) on Wednesday. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of €47.28 ($56.29) and a fifty-two week high of €80.14 ($95.40).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

