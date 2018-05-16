Polymath (POLY) Price Up 34.2% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Polymath has a total market cap of $279.77 million and $21.73 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Koinex. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.01668320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015165 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003586 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016516 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035697 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,420,107 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bitbns, IDEX, Koinex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

