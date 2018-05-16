Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Plymouth Industrial Reit opened at $17.91 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Plymouth Industrial Reit had a negative return on equity of 98.43% and a negative net margin of 42.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc, formerly Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focused on single-tenant industrial properties and multi-tenant industrial properties. The Company also focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas.

