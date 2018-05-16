Plug Power (PLUG) & Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Head to Head Survey

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Plug Power alerts:

This table compares Plug Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -85.89% -78.39% -26.16% Hollysys Automation Technologies 18.89% 12.72% 8.71%

Plug Power has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Plug Power does not pay a dividend. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $103.26 million 4.46 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.58 Hollysys Automation Technologies $431.94 million 3.49 $68.94 million $1.16 21.51

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hollysys Automation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Plug Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75 Hollysys Automation Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50

Plug Power presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 67.44%. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.77, suggesting a potential downside of 16.75%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Plug Power on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.