PlayerCoin (PLACO) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One PlayerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayerCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. PlayerCoin has a market cap of $29,422.00 and $25.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003983 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00735002 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00146917 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00088560 BTC.

About PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin launched on July 17th, 2017. PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. The official website for PlayerCoin is www.playercoin.world . PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

