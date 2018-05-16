Platinum Group Metals (PTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 295709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The company's key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

