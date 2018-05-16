PJT Partners (PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PJT. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of PJT Partners opened at $54.03 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other PJT Partners news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 1,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.15 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 451,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $135,308.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

