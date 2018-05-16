Pivotal Software (PVTL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Pivotal Software opened at $19.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

