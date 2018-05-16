Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 640 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 (IWM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 comprises about 1.7% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 were worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

IWM opened at $159.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 has a one year low of $158.17 and a one year high of $159.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

