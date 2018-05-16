Piper Jaffray Weighs in on Arsanis’ Q2 2018 Earnings (ASNS)

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Arsanis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Arsanis’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.30.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arsanis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arsanis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arsanis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNS opened at $19.99 on Monday. Arsanis has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $305.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arsanis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arsanis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arsanis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arsanis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arsanis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

