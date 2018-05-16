Piper Jaffray Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for C&J Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Jaffray has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on C&J Energy Services from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. C&J Energy Services has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 118.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 347.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,296,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,121,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,945,000 after purchasing an additional 824,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,500,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,624,000 after purchasing an additional 535,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

