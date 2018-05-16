Piper Jaffray Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Smart Sand (SND)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) – Piper Jaffray decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Smart Sand in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Smart Sand’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Smart Sand from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

