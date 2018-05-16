Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $5.30

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 18391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

PES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $392.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.01 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,681 shares of company stock worth $120,136. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PES. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 58.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 268,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

