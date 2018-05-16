Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $5.60

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 21372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several analysts have commented on PES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Capital One reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

The stock has a market cap of $396.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.01 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 6,666 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $28,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,726.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,136 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,832,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 391,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,537,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

