Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) CEO Purchases $182,000.00 in Stock

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) CEO Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PME traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,706. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $271.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

