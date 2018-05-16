PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PIMCO Municipal Income earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7926406056202 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE PMF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,669. PIMCO Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

