Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in The Home Depot (HD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 93.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 20.8% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 485.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

The Home Depot Company Profile

