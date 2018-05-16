Photronics Inc (PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $124.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $108.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $507.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.00 million to $511.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.00 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $30,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,837,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,491,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Photronics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,502,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 311,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Photronics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,925,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 393,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Photronics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $8.13.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

