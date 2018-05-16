Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,800,000. BKS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 opened at $118.32 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $117.50 and a 1 year high of $118.72. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

