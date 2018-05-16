Philips (PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Philips’ first-quarter 2018 top-line growth on a comparable basis benefited from strong sales in Diagnosis & Treatment businesses. The company’s expanding portfolio is driving share price momentum, which has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company remains optimistic about the prospects of its Diagnosis & Treatment vertical. However, management also mentioned that growth of Ultrasound might not be as good as in the first quarter. Moreover, the company’s near-term profitability is likely to be hurt by the sluggish growth prospects of the healthcare market on a global scale. Also, high restructuring and acquisition-related costs are major headwinds.”

Get Philips alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Philips opened at $41.85 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Philips has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philips during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philips by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and HealthTech Other segments. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philips (PHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.