Philip J. Deutch Sells 578,000 Shares of TPI Composites (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Philip J. Deutch sold 578,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $15,172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPI Composites opened at $26.49 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $902.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.92.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

