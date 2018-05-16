Pfenex (PFNX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFNX. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of PFNX opened at $8.00 on Friday. Pfenex has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pfenex had a negative net margin of 175.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pfenex by 60.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pfenex in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfenex by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,442 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Pfenex by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,353,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 136,514 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

