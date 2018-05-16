PetIQ (PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $136,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $996,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,765 in the last three months. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,651,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 241,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 223,502 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 192,548 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ traded up $0.92, hitting $20.26, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,129. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $460.09 million and a PE ratio of 51.95.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.