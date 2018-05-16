PerkinElmer (PKI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PerkinElmer outperformed the industry in a year’s time. It exited the first quarter of 2018 on a solid note. Strong performance in the DAS segment was bolstered by strength in the life sciences end markets, informatics profile and OneSource offering. Recently, the company experienced healthy growth across all major geographies in Asia, Americas, Europe and the BRIC nations. Solid prospects in the elemental-analysis product line hold promise. Furthermore, a positive guidance and a solid long-term outlook for 2020 is promising. On the flipside, despite having a diversified portfolio, unfavorable foreign exchange is a primary concern. Softness in the industrial end markets due to unfavorable timing of instrument orders has been a major dampener for PerkinElmer. Further, the company continues to acquire a large number of companies which increases integration risks. Also, high debt levels may hinder the company’s expansion plans.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and issued a $73.36 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $73.64 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.97 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 0 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Anders Wilson sold 103,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $7,664,324.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $89,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 845.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

