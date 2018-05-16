People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,743 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,892 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in People's United Financial were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 55,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 1,459.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 187,061 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,785,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in People's United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People's United Financial opened at $18.77 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. People's United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from People's United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS started coverage on People's United Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. People's United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other news, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $109,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,344,028.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.