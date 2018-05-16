Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,234 Shares of Shopify (SHOP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,668,000 after buying an additional 4,380,903 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,255,000 after buying an additional 312,632 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,570,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after buying an additional 363,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 705,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,506,000 after buying an additional 201,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88. Shopify has a twelve month low of $137.79 and a twelve month high of $142.70.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.66.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

