Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $6.62 Million in HealthEquity (HQY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

In other news, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 240,654 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $16,833,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 71,157 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $4,659,360.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,342 shares of company stock valued at $39,332,832. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity opened at $71.28 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.