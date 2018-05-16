Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,264 Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 212,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $27,967.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $6,282,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,279,102 shares in the company, valued at $151,548,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,234 shares of company stock valued at $25,203,169. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.