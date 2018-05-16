Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,774 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11,851.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,774 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group opened at $78.57 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $78.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

