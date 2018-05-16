Penn Virginia to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Capital One Forecasts (PVAC)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Capital One analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Capital One also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

PVAC stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,002,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 183,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 172,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 151,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $47,815.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

