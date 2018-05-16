Penn National Gaming (PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $839.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.90 million and the lowest is $838.53 million. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $796.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $274,348.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,290.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 102,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $3,117,876.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,714,161.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. PHH Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penn National Gaming traded up $0.33, hitting $34.31, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,568,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

