Pendal Group Ltd Sells 19,720 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 242.9% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 96,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 969,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,078,000 after buying an additional 52,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,855,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,843,000 after buying an additional 1,335,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a $75.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.68.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.