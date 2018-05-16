Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in United Rentals (URI)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,124 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $5,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 1,635 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $296,343.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,864 shares of company stock worth $14,991,556. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. UBS increased their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on United Rentals from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on United Rentals from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

URI opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

