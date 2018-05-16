Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 295,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 52,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,605,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

