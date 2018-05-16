Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,931 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 94,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser opened at $35.96 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

