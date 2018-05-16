Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Non-Standard Finance (NSF)

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSF. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 95 ($1.29) to GBX 94 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.29) price target on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

NSF opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.88) on Monday. Non-Standard Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.15).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the consumer credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides unsecured personal loans in the home credit market; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guaranteed loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

