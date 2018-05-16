Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 315 ($4.27) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 311 ($4.22) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 322.18 ($4.37).

RTO opened at GBX 318.20 ($4.32) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 238.20 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.80 ($4.60).

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 55,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.18), for a total value of £170,225.44 ($230,908.08). Also, insider Crispin Davis acquired 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149,625 ($202,963.92).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

