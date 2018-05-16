PCSB Financial (PCSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given PCSB Financial an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PCSB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on PCSB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of PCSB Financial opened at $19.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 million and a PE ratio of 48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PCSB Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

