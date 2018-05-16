Paychex (PAYX) Holdings Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,127.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex opened at $64.27 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Paychex has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

