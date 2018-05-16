Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 489,274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs set a $22.00 price target on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Hall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,892.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.17. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $111.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 889.47%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

