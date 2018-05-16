Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.93 ($26.10).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on P1Z shares. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.76) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($29.23) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.38) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, equinet set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Patrizia Immobilien remained flat at $€24.26 ($28.88) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($20.24) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($28.98).

About Patrizia Immobilien

