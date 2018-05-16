Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Director M Scott Welch Acquires 7,500 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $439,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, M Scott Welch bought 5,550 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $336,330.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, M Scott Welch bought 1,272 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,461.84.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $551.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 66,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

