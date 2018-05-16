Parkgene Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $75,885.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

